ISA Yachts Launch Forever One

With her reverse bow and vibrant red and white paintwork, Forever One is a yacht with a completely different style from a unique owner’s vision. This fully custom 5-deck yacht sits gracefully on the water with an aluminium superstructure, an impressive exterior design and naval architecture package by Horacio Bozzo of Axis Group Yacht Design and an interior realization by Alessandro Massari of Studio Massari.

ISA Yachts worked in very close cooperation with the sales broker Fernando Nicholson, the Captain/Owner’s representative Colin Skinner and the interior designer to build a yacht full of distinctive features which make it stand out of the crowd.

Her combined reverse bow gives her a strong character but also increases the hydrodynamic efficiency.

Forever One’s layout is also noteworthy in its unconventionality due to the challenge of fitting several features that make her unique: The Owner's deck is one of the peculiarities of such vessel with a private balcony - accessible from their stateroom - and a large aft deck terrace. Foldable bulwarks on the main deck grant a spectacular view to the exterior.

A noteworthy element is the glass elevator that connects all decks, from the lower deck to the flybridge. She has a spectacular dining/relaxing salon located forward on the main deck where usually are located the Owner's stateroom.

A spacious beach club with large foldable stern and side platforms ideal for water toys and tenders docking give also facilitated access to the water by automatic and gentle-angled submerged stairs. The main garage is located forward on main deck and will carry a 9m tender and a 5.5m crew tender.

Two Caterpillars 3512C engines will propel this motor yacht to a speed of 16.5 knots with a trans-pacific range.

The exterior color scheme is composed of Dupont Snow White on hull and superstructure. Red elements are painted with Dupont Rosso Corsa.

The Yacht's name "Forever One" - as explained by the Owner - is dedicated to his wife: “she is the one, forever...” With final commissioning phases set to take place over the next few weeks, we can expect another remarkable addition to the global superyacht fleet.