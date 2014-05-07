The concept behind the 4-deck Granturismo is to emphasize the outdoor yachting experience without compromising the space and comfort that an owner would expect from a steel and aluminum displacement yacht. The overall beauty of yachts over the years has been lost to interior space, on the contrary Granturismo is a concept that allows space for owners who love the sea and like to be outside.



The custom-built ISA66M Granturismo holds an aluminum superstructure and a distinctively styled steel hull with straight bow. The yacht’s eye-catching look is designed by Andrea Vallicelli with an interior by Alberto Pinto; who both worked in very close cooperation with the yard and the Owner’s management team. The noteworthy hull shape and bow are optimized for both efficiency and comfort.

The ISA66M Granturismo is a custom motor yacht with lots of space in relation to the total volume and her lines are sleek and graceful. The design does not achieve extra deck space by stacking the decks, there is not the piled-up effect – one layer after the other, the philosophy of the whole concept is to guarantee the owners the space and comfort they would expect. This stylish interior has been subcontracted to the renowned Austrian company List General Contractor GmbH.



The ISA 66M Granturismo will undergo the final commissioning phase in the next coming weeks.