The Granturismo was created to respond to new market demand for steel/aluminium displacement yachts with a balance between their internal and external areas. The Granturismo concept was presented to the yachting community in September 2011 at the Monaco Yacht Show and the contract for the construction of the first 43 meter GT was signed 6 months later, in March 2012 and is the second sale in the Granturismo range.



The increase of dimensions allow to have exceptional internal volumes for a yacht of this size as well as creating an incredible sense of light thanks to the interior design by Sandrine Melot.

Philmi is a 2-deck steel/aluminium displacement motor yacht which boasts an eye-catching design, excellent performance, good range and extreme comfort: the ideal yacht for a discerning owner. Philmi draws the attention for her strong and sporty lines and very elegant personality. The sleek hull features a plumb bow which allows to make the most of the yacht’s length. Powered by 2 CAT engines, this 43-meter yacht designed by Andrea Vallicelli, can reach 17 knots max and cruises at 15 knots, with a range of 2800 nm at cruising speed. With 4 cabins plus the master, it accommodates 10 guests.



This is the second yacht that Sandrine Melot has undertaken for the same owner. Since building his first boat, he has got married and this project is a tribute to the couple’s vows.

The outdoor areas are extremely generous for a boat of this size. The exterior furniture and decorative panels were specially designed for this project. The flybridge is a particularly successful space. The bar featuring a column of ice which appears transparent but in the evening reveals its colors. Circular sun pads, integrated in the teak “beach”, beside the Jacuzzi, enjoy the shade of adjustable canopies. The sea trials will start next week. The delivery to her Owners is scheduled in June 2014