“We are extremely happy to have sold this new yacht to a very passionate and experienced owner, who already had quite a few yachts before this one, and look forward to seeing her in the water” adds Francesco Carbone, General Manager of ISA Yachts.

Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of ISA Yachts states: “We are excited to start building this project belonging to a brand new series which widens our offer while preserving the iconic elements that have distinguished all the 33 yachts delivered by ISA Yachts so far”.

The power of the ISA Alloy 43, generated by two MTU engines of 2,000hp each to reach 20 knots, is matched by the comfort and stability on board. With space for 12 guests in 5 spacious staterooms, this remarkable project is ideal for island hopping with family and friends (thanks to a roomy beam of 8.10m) as well as accessing remote areas (thanks to a low draft of 2.3m).

Gianpaolo Lapenna, Project & Product Executive Director at ISA Yachts says: “This semi-displacement superyacht aims to the best possible combination between performance and comfort, with particular focus on the sound and vibration reduction especially required by the owner from the very beginning.”

Currently under construction at the ISA Yachts shipyard in Ancona, Italy, project “ISA Alloy 43” will be delivered to her owner in 2019.