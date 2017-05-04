The luxury yacht production brand of the Palumbo Group, ISA Yachts’ investment plan covers the expansion of their facilities in Ancona with a new shed dedicated to megayacht construction opening in June this year.

Now able to produce yachts up to 80-metres, Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of ISA Yachts, is excited for the future, commenting: “This is an important project for the shipyard’s development, which will allow to build two megayachts at the same time. Market demand from owners is converging on big hulls and we want to be ready to make the most of this challenge.”

The new facility is just part of an initiative undertaken by the Palumbo Group when initially acquiring the yard in 2016. This includes introducing cutting-edge technology to aid the technique known for bringing superyachts such as Okto to the water.

“Our goal,” continues Giuseppe Palumbo, “is to strengthen our presence in the refit and maintenance market, so that after purchasing their yacht, owners can always rely on the an efficient and complete after sales service.”

The new phase for ISA Yachts is being brought forward by Palumbo Group and will relaunch the Italian shipyard into larger, and innevitably more exciting projects.