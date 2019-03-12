The newly sold vessel features immaculately penned exterior lines by Enrico Gobbi, with a sporty steel hull and a dynamic aluminium superstructure. Gobbi has stayed true to signature characteristics of ISA yachts, such as pronounced external arches that connect the hull to the superstructure.

The vessel’s appearance is slender and flowing, attempting to emulate features of a true sports coupè car with fancy air intakes and a superstructure that has been deliberately concentrated astern.

The GT’s interior is architected by Luca Dini, who has managed to reconcile a slender profile with roomy indoor spaces. Dini’s style is contemporary, balancing precious and natural materials with the addition of carbon bespoke furniture to create an overarching ambience of timeless elegance.

8 guests are comfortably accommodated across 4 luxurious cabins, including a full-beam master suite with a private balcony and direct access to the bow sunbathing area. Meanwhile, the huge windows which wrap around the boat’s profile provide the master cabin and main cabin with beautiful views and plenty of sunlight. The ISA also boasts the largest swimming pool ever seen on a yacht of her length, as well as a beach club and gym with glass doors at sea level.

ISA produces forward-thinking superyachts made with the best quality materials, highest technology and finest finishes, and the Gran Turismo range is a great example of this. The new 45m, which is already under construction at the Palumbo Ancona facility and is due for delivery in 2020, will set a new president for the series.