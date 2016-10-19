The ISA Sport 120 is a mainstay of the ISA brand. With 10 units of the model already delivered, and construction of hull no. 11 soon to begin, the demand for ISA Sport 120 line is continuing well into the new era of the shipyard.

“We are excited and very proud to announce the sale of this first ISA-Palumbo vessel, –says Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo Group Spa. – ISA Sport 120 is not a ‘new project’ but still “extremely up-to-date”. The positive and interested appeal of ISA Yachts did not take long to re-emerge after the project was re-lauched by Palumbo Group. The answer surely lies in the excellence of the construction methods and in the incomparable Italian style of ISA brand, which we are committed to leave unchanged, maintaining all its winning features”.

Made of composite materials, she combines a sporty timeless elegance with the liveability of an open yacht which does not sacrifice the richness of the interiors of a cruise yacht with a one and a half deck.

Watch our interview with Palumbo Group Yard Manager Giulio Maresca to find out more about the future of ISA Yachts.