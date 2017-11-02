While details are scarce, what we do know is that this boat - consisting of a steel built-hull with aluminium superstructure - will be the 12th superyacht to be built by the shipyard on the proven 47.50-metre platform of 499 GRT.

Customised and in construction, what we can tell from the sketched preview provided by the Italian yard is that the sporty style will not only incorporate classic ISA features such as grand arches and connecting lines, but will be trans-Atlantic capable; meaning this sleek and stylish yacht will be seen across the world on delivery in 2020.

ISA continues its success this year following the acquisition of the yard by the Palumbo Group, and the announcements of a new 43-metre and 65-metre new project sale and a world of other projects currently underway.

More details are set to emerge this year, but we look forward to bringing you more details as the dust of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show settles next week.