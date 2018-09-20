“During my career, I have worked on a lot of builds with really complex exterior surfacing, which is often really stunning, but for this design, I thought it would be interesting to step away from that and try experimenting with larger, bolder surfaces. My idea was to create something that had a really strong presence and would command attention.”

Burrough certainly has created a statement with his latest design, a modern superyacht with a higher-than-normal bow, which stands at 11 metres high. The bow was raised a deck higher than is conventional in order to amplify the boldness of the design and in doing so allowed for a wealth of interior space, particularly in the owner’s cabin which now incorporates a private lounge, yoga studio, office, double en-suites and a dressing area, plus two outdoor balconies.

This manipulation of space was also applied to the spa, which Burrough placed aft of the owner’s deck in a defiance of convention. Burrough said of this: “I was really looking to push the boundaries in terms of styling and layout. The idea of moving the spa away from the beach club was so that it becomes its own entity and space within the yacht - it is one of the backbones of the concept.” Moving the spa ensured that Burrough could create the ultimate spa experience – one of utter peace and relaxation, completely removed from the activity of the rest of the yacht.

Engagement with space is critical to this experimental design for Burrough, and he justifies his artistic decisions with practical explanations:

“The benefits to both the beach club and the spa area in terms of space and user experience are great and the only cost is a lounge of which there are still another two aft deck lounges on the yacht so it is not a high price to pay.” The shortened bow and increased aft deck areas have ensured that there is more useable outdoor space, as well as wind protection and the opportunity for a large glass-bottomed pool on the aft deck of the spa area.

Burrough has ensured that his concept would make for the perfect yacht on which to relax, socialise and enjoy views from all angles. This ultimately came down to the unique styling of the yacht, which Burrough says was to the push the boundaries of what is known about yacht design.