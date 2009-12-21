Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Islander yacht for sale with Merle Wood

By Superyachts.com

Merle Wood & Associates has signed Islander yacht for sale as central agent and reduced her asking price by US$5 million.

Islander's extensive refit work has included the removal of her masts and keel; additional teak decking and full exterior repaint.

Motor yacht Islander has a beam of 10.92 metres, giving generous interior and spacious deck areas.

Originally built with world cruising in mind, Islander has a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 12 knots. 

This striking vessel is now listed with an asking price of US$19.95 million.

 

 

"Originally built with world cruising in mind, Islander has a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 12 knots."

"Originally built with world cruising in mind, Islander has a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 12 knots."

By Superyachts.com
More news About…
Yachts in this story
More news From ...
Brokerage News