Islander's extensive refit work has included the removal of her masts and keel; additional teak decking and full exterior repaint.



Motor yacht Islander has a beam of 10.92 metres, giving generous interior and spacious deck areas.



Originally built with world cruising in mind, Islander has a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 12 knots.



This striking vessel is now listed with an asking price of US$19.95 million.