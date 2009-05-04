Planned as an accompaniment to the Olympic Games, the regatta will be held prior to the Opening Ceremony on July 27 and the start of the Olympic sailing events in Weymouth on July 28.

The SYC team will manage the overall event including the social programme, while the Royal Yacht Squadron will be the Organising Authority responsible for race management and course setting.

SYC Marketing Director James Pleasance hopes the regatta will form a special event for superyachts the world over to participate in the Olympic excitement. “Cowes and the Solent are a world famous sailing venue and the perfect location for such a prestigious event,” he said.

Guests to the regatta have the ideal opportunity to set sail up the Thames to join the Opening Ceremony in London or to head to Weymouth in anticipation of the world-class sailing races. Plans are currently being considered for Superyacht moorings to be made available to visiting yachts in Weymouth.

Those wishing to sail the Thames however should take into consideration the Queen Elizabeth road bridge at Dartford, which is only 57.5 metres.

Those vessels wishing to take part in the regatta should contact the Superyacht Cup offices in Mallorca. The Superyacht Cup organizers currently also run regattas in Palma and Antigua.