Running from the 11th to 14th May, the Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous is a celebration of Italian yachting with some of the region's finest builders, designers, tender brands, refit agents and manufacturers.

The Exhibition

Brands and experts in design and construction from across Italy are preparing to bring their finest showcases of style and expertise such as Amico & Co, Azimut, Benetti, CCN, Baglietto, CRN and the Ferretti Group, Overmarine, Fraser Yachts, Marina Porto Antico, Riva, Sanlorenzo, and Perini Navi.

This pedigree of Italian yachting is sure to bring a dedicated buzz to the region’s yachting fraternity and culminate in a stronger community. Spread over 50,000 square metres and separated into three areas (Superyacht Marina, Superyacht Equipment and Component and Tender & Toys), each section will bring together the impressive exhibitor list to showcase their launches to other brands in the region.

The event, created by Nautica Italiana, is organised by Fiera Milano in collaboration with Distretto Tecnologico per la Nautica e la Portualità Toscana, with the support of the Municipality of Viareggio and the Tuscan Regional Authorities; all sharing the mission of furthering awareness of Tuscan yachting and lifestyle.

"Viareggio has many resources, but the sea is the most important one. On one hand, it involves tourism and hospitality, on the other, the port and boat building sectors. Everything else is linked with these two important elements: from trade, to high-end craftsmanship. Because the inhabitants of Viareggio have a secret weapon: their creativity", said Giorgio Del Ghingaro, Mayor of Viareggio.

The Yachts

With Atlante at the largest end of the spectrum, the Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous will also be welcoming the likes of Perini Navi's incredible Exuma, Aquarius, Dahlak, Principessa Vai Via; Benetti's impressive Fast 125', Classic Supreme 132' and the Crystal 140'; CCN's 102 Flying Sport and Sanlorenzo's latest 2017 SD 112.

With a showcase of Italian style, construction and interior flair, the exhibitors across the docks will undoubtedly be going some way to achieving the first mission of advancing Tuscany's yachting market.

Superyachts.com will be on the docks to deliver insights into Italian custom creation, so make sure you keep an eye on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds over the next few days.