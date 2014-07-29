Ralph Navarro from FYI Superyachts, experts in yachting, brokerage, purchase, new construction and charter, will represent Admiral and Tecnomar for Venezuela, Peru and Colombia given the latest growth of interest in South America.

The newest division of Florida Yachts International, FYI Superyachts says it is now moving to a new face of custom build mega yachts.

Ralph Navarro its CEO and founder said in a statement: “I'm pleased to announce this joint venture with Admiral Tecnomar. These are very exciting times for the FYI Superyacht Division and the Latin American yachting markets.

“Combining our knowledge with the advanced technology, artisan approach, customization to the extreme and custom luxury of the Group, is a sure formula of great success in Latin America.”

A major marketing campaign is to commence immediately and will be followed by a large presence at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.