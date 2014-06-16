A giant floating barge was used in order to launch yachts up to 90m long, and in this case the motor yacht “Foam” was the third passenger. Foam is a 35m Full Custom yacht by Admiral, as well as Low Profile, a 40m motor yacht from the Tecnomar Nadara series, which were both launched in the past few weeks.

Now, christened under the name Flying Dragon, the Admiral Regale 45 metre motor yacht has been launched; the fourth in a legacy of seven for The Italian Sea Group Shipyard. The motor yacht Admiral Regale 45 features a fast planing hull entirely built in aluminum and able to reach a top speed of about 27 knots, and not to mention a very distinctive design.

She is a raised pilot house yacht, with an elegant light blue hull enriched by a blue dragon graphic on both sides, which has been designed by Dobroserdov Design and a hard top covering part of the sun deck which features a teak ceiling with the graphic of a TAO.

The main deck features huge and comfortable spaces with full headroom opening sliding doors on the starboard side of the main salon. The main salon is a mixture of dark wood furniture and joinery, combined with precious upholstery and beige colored lackered ceilings. The floor is made of Tabu lati chololate parquet. A little bit forward the dining area finds place, with a large table for up to 12 people placed on centerline; behind this, a large decorative wooden panel of 4m x 2m enriches the area.

Forward on the main deck is all about master cabin, taking the full beam of the yacht and featuring large side windows which give natural light to the whole environment. An opening 2m x 2m balcony is also available on the right side, delivering a nice corner for delightful breaks.

The 4 guest cabins are located on the lower deck and include two twin bed cabins and two double Vips, all with ensuite bathrooms. All cabins features dark wood furniture, in contrast with the light color carpets, which are further enhanced by red onyx borders and leather headboards.

The new construction project is managed by Nakhimov, which after completion of the yacht, will also take care of her management and it will act as central agency for charter purpose. What’s more, is that Flying Dragon will be displayed at the next Monaco Yacht Show.