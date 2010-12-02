Cantieri Navali di Lavagna (CNL) went bankrupt this year during the economic downturn and was bought at auction by a Chinese owned company for €13.1m on Monday. According to the Financial Times, the company will keep production at the current shipyard under Italian management with its current workforce of 15.

Cantieri Navali di Lavagna are well known for their light aluminium, fast planing superyachts such as Be Cool 2, the Admiral 35 fast model which stands testament to high-quality Italian yacht building; now under new management by ProMarine and the owning company, Nautic Star Marine.