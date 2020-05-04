Italian Shipyards Resume Normal Activity

This morning, we welcomed the latest announcement of shipyards beginning to re-open production, from esteemed Italian builder Tankoa Yachts.

Tankoa will be re-opening its Genoa-Sestri Ponente shipyard in accordance with Italy’s phased plan for the safe and gradual lifting of lockdown measures, approved in collaboration with local authorities and trade unions on the 24th of April.

The resumption of manufacturing is the most principal relaxation in a number of measures taken by the Italian government to gradually lift the country from lockdown.

Tankoa Yachts is perhaps most renowned for bringing the world stylish 72m Solo - who we recently reported is heading to the Med after a significant €3.6m price reduction.

The yard has announced it remains on time with all scheduled deliveries, including two 50m units under construction for international clients as well as a number of refit jobs.

Vincenzo Poerio, who was appointed to the role of Tankoa Yachts’ Joint CEO this February, comments, “We dedicated our utmost attention to a no-compromise safety, aiming to secure a duly protected environment to all workforce. This was really well received by the whole Tankoa team.”