The Italian West Coast demands a level of sophistication perfectly matching the yachting lifestyle. Cruising off Capri, enjoying the blue waters surrounding the Amalfi Coast and stepping on to the docks of Naples is something most individuals dream of, and the new exclusive charter central from Flying Charter encapsulates this.

Cinque, the 2004 Pershing motor yacht is most noted for features vital for an idyllic island cruising experience. Her comfortable and modern salon with an indoor dining area - and complete entertainment systems - is furnished throughout with brown warm leather and glass tables. This home on the water uses the interior space well, however moving outside provides even more opportunities for entertainment.

The large aft deck boasts a cozy and large leather sofa and a second outdoor dining table and seating, while the front deck has a large solarium, that’s if the views of the Italian West Coast aren’t enough for you. The most spectacular feature of the yacht is a sliding hardtop in the salon, which can be entirely uncovered, allowing guests to lounge in the open air or dine under the stars.

Cinque can sleep up to 8 guests in 4 cabins: a Master’s suite with private Jacuzzi and a VIP suite both with ensuite facilities, and two double cabins. As for performance, Cinque has a cruising speed of 27 knots, a maximum speed of 37 knots and a range of 400nm from her 7,500litre fuel tanks.

Find out more about how to spend the summer on board through Flying Charter here, or check out our list of destination itineraries for the Italian West Coast for a taste of the lifestyle available.