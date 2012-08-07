With its striking first impression, powerful profile and statement of authority, the ER175 is a high-specification and luxurious superyacht with swept back lines and an intricately finished interior design.

Edmiston & Company has recently joined the team of Erdevicki and Icon to promote the ER175 yacht at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show with a one metre scale model of the yacht alongside the seven yachts they will be mooring in Port Hercules.

The styling of this futuristic tri-deck vessel offers sleek lines and a distinctive profile and ample deck space. The boat design was directed towards the boat’s efficiency, sea worthiness and overall reliability of the yacht, both for the high speed dynamic stability and comfort at sea.

The yacht is under 500 GRT and designed to be built as a semi-displacement aluminium hull and superstructure with 31 plus knots speed or a full-displacement steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a lower speed but with the transatlantic range at cruising speed.

The luxury accommodation onboard sports a full beam, extra large owners statement with his and hers head on the main deck separated from all other accommodation, a generous galley leading into the hull size dining area and spacious saloon with bar opening onto a veranda large enough to accommodate all guests in and additional day visitors when required.

Four or five full size guest suites are located on the lower deck with direct access to the main deck and separated from the crew quarters with their own lounge and access to the upper decks. The pilothouse deck, aft behind the bridge and captain’s cabin, sports the sky lounge, open air bar and full size dining area shaded by a powered canvas awning, ending with a circular Jacuzzi and ample seating and sun beds for relaxation.