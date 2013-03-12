Read online now
IYC Adds Situations to Central Listings

By Paul Joseph

IYC have announced the addition of the 30.4-metre S/Y Situations to its central listings.

Built by US-based Broward Marine in 1988, Situations underwent an interior refit in 2006, and just last year was treated to a complete repaint.

The vessel’s expansive flybridge was also recently updated with a custom island including hidden wet-bar with refrigerator, and a full stainless steel grill.

Her aft deck features teak dining table for six, whilst the large cockpit found a few steps down is perfect for fishing and diving.

The vessel features three staterooms, each boasting pop-up flat screen televisions with full surround sound throughout.

S/Y Situations is available as a central listing with IYC at an asking price of $1,395,000.

