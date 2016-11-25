This 40-metre range of yachts is designed to build on the growing global demand in the 37-40m size bracket, with the added edge of a fast-build time of 22 months.

The yacht itself offers a shallow draft for flexibility of cruising ground, and fully customisable spaces for modern, tasteful interior concept developments.

Perfect for both private use and charter, the internal spaces are filled with full headroom windows that flood the interior with light. The large master cabin includes a separate owner’s office, his and hers bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. Four additional guest rooms are equally well appointed, with intelligently designed layouts that make the most of all spaces.

The exterior areas are equally spacious, with ample locations to relax, dine and entertain with open views, jacuzzi and vast sundeck. From the top deck to by-the-water living, the Vetta 40 line also offers a substantial beach club, with garage filled with toys.