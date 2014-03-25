Built in 2006 by American shipyard Christensen, Lady Janet boasts a composite hull and superstructure, with exterior design and naval architecture by Christensen Shipyards and interior work by Carol Williamson.

Exterior spaces onboard the vessel are generous, varying from covered and alfresco lounge and dining options. The sun deck boasts a Jacuzzi forward, a large comfortable sun pad for lounging and a grill, bar and casual dining area for up to 12 guests.

Amongst her six cabins (accommodating 12 guests) are a master suite; a VIP suite; two King guest suites; and two double guest suites. The master suite is located on the main deck and features a sitting area, his and hers bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The full-beam VIP suite and four guest cabins are found below decks and each includes a private bathroom.

She is powered by two MTU 12V4000 engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,300 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots.

Lady Janet is also equipped with an armada of water toys, including tenders, wave runners, kayaks, waterskis, inflatables, a laser sailboat, and a range of snorkelling and diving equipment.

Lady Janet is avaiable to purchase through IYC.