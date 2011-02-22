Built in 1998 by the US shipyard, Monte Fino Custom Yachts, Lady Di is a luxury yacht with an elegant exterior styling and a meticulously maintained interior.

Completely refitted in 2006/07, Lady Di welcomed a revamped interior from DK Interiors, which utilized the finest materials to create a warm and relaxing atmosphere throughout her internal living spaces. Lady Di also underwent work to update her navigational, electronic and entertainment systems.

For those who enjoy entertaining, Lady Di’s exterior spaces offer the perfect opportunity to dine alfresco with guests or host evening events with a few cocktails.

Superyacht Lady Di has undergone a new price reduction of $100,000, bringing her asking price down to $1,545,000 USD.