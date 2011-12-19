Mirage is a high performance motor yacht that offers thrilling experience for any owner, alongside a spacious and comfortable accommodation for up to ten guests in five spacious staterooms.

Not just a distinctive design on the water, Mirage holds the ability to reach a maximum speed in the excess of 35 knots; an impressive mantel for a yacht of this size.

After undergoing a major refit project in 2006, IYC has reduced the price of Mirage to $4,500,000 in order to create a fantastic opportunity for sale.