IYC Announce Price Reduction to Superyacht Mirage

By Ben Roberts

Measuring 40.2m, Mirage is not only a sleek and timeless superyacht but one of the fastest vessels on the water. Available for sale through IYC, Mirage has now undergone a $450,000 price reduction.

Mirage is a high performance motor yacht that offers thrilling experience for any owner, alongside a spacious and comfortable accommodation for up to ten guests in five spacious staterooms.

Not just a distinctive design on the water, Mirage holds the ability to reach a maximum speed in the excess of 35 knots; an impressive mantel for a yacht of this size.

After undergoing a major refit project in 2006, IYC has reduced the price of Mirage to $4,500,000 in order to create a fantastic opportunity for sale.

