IYC Announce Sale of 34m Symphony II

By Paul Joseph

Yacht brokerage company IYC have announced the sale of the 34-metre motoryacht Symphony II.

Custom built in 2001 by American shipyard Westport Yachts, Symphony II boasts a sophisticated exterior design and engineering by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Other notable features include a grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 7.30m (23'11"ft) and a 1.40m (4'7"ft) draft and 3 decks.

Furthermore, the custom yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system as well as bow thrusters to make her more manoeuvrable at low speeds.

Symphony II has a cruising speed of 18.00 knots, max speed of 25.00 knots and a range of 1100.00 nm. from her 20,818.00l. fuel tanks.

The vessel offers accommodation for up to 8 guests in 4 suites, as well as 5 crew.

With an extensive staff of experienced professionals, IYC has over thirty superyachts within their central charter fleet.

