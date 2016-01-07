Launched by Delta Marine in 1996, D’Natalin's exterior design and engineering are by the Delta Design Group and the vessel was last refitted in 2003.

Notable features include an oversized swim platform, a main-deck master stateroom, three additional king-bed guest staterooms and a six-person hot tub on the sundeck.

The yacht has grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 9.32m (30'6"ft) and a 2.67m (8'9"ft) draft .

In terms of performance, she is capable of 15.5 knots flat out with a range of 6000 nautical miles from her 84,000.00l. fuel tanks.

D'Natalin also offers accommodation for up to 10 guests within its cabins, as well as 8 crew onboard.

The selling broker for D'Natalin was Steve Kidd, Yacht Sales Consultant at IYC.