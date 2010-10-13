International Yacht Collection, a division of Trinity Yachts, has acquired The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals, forming a single powerhouse firm with a truly global reach. This new tour de force has stated they will present existing and prospective clients an unprecedented portfolio of services covering every aspect of the yachting experience alongside a combined charter, brokerage and management fleet covering 160 luxury yachts.

The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals are set to relocate their offices to IYC’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters, bring with them President and Charter Specialist Jennifer M. Saia. Jennifer, Owner of The Sacks Group, will partake in a leadership role as the Executive Director of the Luxury Yacht Vacation Division and will reportedly be very involved with New Business Development.

Jennifer Saia commented on the acquisition, saying, “The vision of The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals has always been: ‘To Exceed Expectations with a Professional Service in the World of Luxury Yachting … I’m proud to say that in my 20 years with The Sacks Group, and almost 17 years as a President and Charter Specialist, my team and I have delivered this vision to hundreds of satisfied yacht owners, charter clients, captains and crew.

"Now, the opportunity has arrived to make a change that will enhance this vision and provide even greater resources and opportunities to our clients and staff, supported by IYC’s amazing worldwide operation.” Jennifer continued, “However, we will still remain a ‘boutique’ operation in terms of the individualized, custom-tailored service we provide our clients,”

Jennifer also announced that the firm’s strategic partnership with IMA Yachts, a premier provider of new build, operational and management services will also continue. “Our clients now will have the best of all three firms’ experience, expertise and relationships with the yachting industry around the globe. This merger is a winning proposition for everyone.”