Maltese Falcon revolutionised the sailing system with the 'Falcon Rig’ - the first of its kind seen on the market - which propels the enormous vessel to record breaking speeds under healthy wind conditions.

She also possesses three carbon masts that rotate, and a computer driven sail deployment with fifteen sails. Her various architectural innovations, from Dykstra Naval Architects, earned her the accolade of a new yacht class - a super cruiser that can cross the Atlantic in a mere ten days.

Today, Maltese is one of the most sought after charter vessels on the scene, and for good reason. Guests benefit from some of the most luxurious quarters on the high seas - six well-appointed guest cabins and a VIP cabin are able to accomodate 12 (as well as a crew of 19).

Stepping onboard the Top 100 yacht is a lesson in luxury from designer Ken Freivoch, which reaches a crescendo in the atrium. Here, three glorious decks are connected by a circular stairway surrounding the main mast, creating a delicate spiral effect with transparent flooring that allows natural light to cascade through the structure.

The 88m possesses an array of enticing luxury extras such as an upper deck jacuzzi (the perfect vantage point for the al fresco cinema), a spa area complete with on board masseuse, and a newly refurbished gym catering to all types of guest. She also harbours an unrivalled arsenal of toys including two 10m Pascoe tenders, an 8.8m Scorpion tender, 4.3 Castoldi jet tender, Laser sailing dinghies, SeaBobs, an inflatable water slide, jellyfish-proof sea pool, towables and so much more.

Maltese Falcon is a classic superyacht of unrivalled capabilities. If you're looking for a once in a lifetime Mediterranean charter, this classic vessel represents an iconic solution.