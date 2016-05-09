Formerly called Battered Bull, Gravitas was custom built in 1995 by Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior design and engineering by De Voogt Naval Architects.

She was last refitted in 2014, which saw her augmented by a brand new interior and full repaint. The vessel boasts a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure, a beam of 9.50m (31'2"ft) and a 2.78m (9'1"ft) draft .

Three spacious decks offer multiple outdoor spaces for guests, inlcuding a swim platform, Jacuzzi and beach club. The aft bridge deck is able to hold multiple tenders and is also home to a Touch and Go helipad to allow easy access to the yacht.

In terms of performance, Gravitas is capable of 15.50 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 14.00 knots from her 88,700.00l. fuel tanks.

She provides accommodation for up to 14 guests, as well as up to 13 crew.

IYC looked after both the buyer and the seller with Mark Elliott, of the IYC Fort Lauderdale office, representing the seller and Michel Chryssicopoulos, of IYC Greece, representing the buyer.

The recent IYC sales have included the 55-metre Serenity, by Heesen Yachts, which sold in April just three months after being listed for sale with the company.