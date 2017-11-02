With offices in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the IYC trio in Florida will now offer owners and potential clients enhanced support in the region while building on all aspects of yacht sales, purchase, charter and management.

The IYC Palm Beach office is staffed by a team of highly-experienced and well-known brokers; including Sales & Charter Consultants James Wallace, Michael Rafferty, Brendan Roney, Jamie Wallace, Katie Macpherson, Fletcher Daves and Cindy Ross with more appointments soon to be announced.

“Every new office we open takes careful thinking and considerable amount of planning, but with Palm Beach the whole process felt totally intuitive. The location perfectly complements our US operation and we could not have hoped for a better team of charter and yacht sales professionals.” says Stefanos Macrymichalos ,IYC’s CEO.

IYC confirmed that the American market has long been one of the most active and important within the superyacht industry, and the opening of this latest office demonstrates IYC’s dedication to the region.

This news comes with a score of new fleet updates such as Bilgin's latest launch Nerissa and a 'custom built' opportunity in the form of the intriguing C55.

Pair this with a 25 yacht fleet on display at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show this week, such as Noble House, Clarity, Silver Lining, Carpe Diem, Bliss, Silver Cloud to name a few, and IYC's growth - not only in America - is clear to see.



We look forward to bringing you more updates from the IYC team as more details emerge over the coming weeks and into 2018.