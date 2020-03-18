The brokerage has made clear that safety and security remain its number one priority, and has outlined the extra-precautionary measures being taken while charter service continues. While ports have been closed to large passenger-heavy cruise ships, marinas continue to welcome yacht charters.

The outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has hit businesses hard, especially those in the travel industry. The closure of international airports and ports, along with the enforcement of isolation periods, have been at the forefront of efforts to prevent the rampant spread of the respiratory disease.

Much uncertainty surrounds the future of superyacht charter in the midst of this global crisis, however, IYC highlights how the distinct nature of the superyacht industry ensures that charters can continue in a safe and comfortable manner. The firm reminded clients that superyachts are “one of the most hygienic and safest places to be under any circumstance.”

Naturally, so much of the appeal of superyacht travel is the exclusivity of the experience, and the ability reach isolated areas of the world with little contact from the outside world. The nature of this luxury travel guarantees the best standards of care and cleanliness, granting it special consideration in these times.

“The diligent efforts from crew members around the clock ensure that each yacht is thoroughly cleaned and sanitised prior to, and throughout every trip,” read the IYC statement. “Each yacht is disinfected between groups on board, the air is purified on most yachts, and cleanliness standards are very high. Some of the yachts use special air filters that reduce the spread of pathogens, the Ozone Generator can be taken room to room for extra sanitation.”

IYC CEO, Stefanos Makrymichalos, commented that “The safety, security and health of our clients is of the upmost importance to us. IYC will continuously monitor the situation especially with concerns to charter in affected areas.” IYC is offering its clients the added protection of trip-cancellation insurance to cover scenarios where they should change their mind and wish to cancel their charter.

Of course, the situation around COVID-19 has been changing rapidly every day and it is important to keep up to date with the official travel advisory from the destination of visit, taking extra caution and time to assess plans before making a decision.