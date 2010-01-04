At up to 24 knots, J.R Navigator is a fast vessel with a range of up to 5,000 nautical miles. She is available for viewing at Trinity Yard, New Orleans.

The second IYC superyacht, D-Version, has been reissued at US$1.495 million. Built in 1998, she is a 24.69m motor yacht designed by Tom Fexas. To organise a viewing D-Version, prospective buyers should contact Frank Greszczack or Chany Sabates of IYC.