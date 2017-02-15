Custom built by Italian yard Ferretti in 2014, the brand responsible for 34.14m/112’ Mambo and 30.95m/101’7” Ziacanaia ii, Mirabilis offers luxury and performance in a unparalleled package.

Powered by twin MTU engines she reaches impressive speeds of 31 knots, cruising at 27 knots, she is a stunning example of Italian construction, with the speed to match her stylish exterior.

Striking naval architecture by Advanced Yacht Technology and exterior design by Zuccon International Project fuses light, modern interior design, also by by Zuccon International Project, as well as on board space, with a full beam main saloon connecting directly out to the aft deck; a seamless flow of indoors and outdoor living.

Eight guests are accommodated in four cabins including a large master suite, VIP stateroom, one double and one twin. Much like the interior, exterior spaces are expansive and include several dedicated sunbathing areas, al fresco dining options, and easy access to the water via the transom, perfect for her owners to enjoy.