Exterior work will be carried out by acclaimed designer Tim Heywood, with naval architecture by Van Oossannen. The yacht’s interior will be styled by Gumena Mazzeo Design, with room for the personal touches of the new owner, should they desire involvement.

The new build will be Icon’s biggest project to date, and is poised to join the ranks of other momentous boats to come out of the Dutch shipyard including 62m Icon, Baton Rouge and Party Girl. Icon have also implemented many significant refits during their years of operation; they are amongst the most trusted names in the business.

Potential buyers of Icon 280 will be able to secure a quality-assured Icon Yacht without an extended build period - it will be the first 80m+ in the country delivered before 2021.

Icon 280 combines exceptional design with state of the art technology and and impressive interior volume. Characterised by the cohesion of traditional elegance and modern edge, this timeless yacht has been meticulously designed with the user experience in mind.

All indoor areas are spacious, light and airy. Her 84m accommodates five generous guest suites, a VIP cabin and a master cabin, all of which have direct access to the spa, Hammam, gym and beach club. The master stateroom is a striking 126 sq m space with 270 degree views and two open sea balconies that takes pride of place on the main deck.

The dynamic interaction of indoors and outdoors is just another way that Icon 280 distinguishes herself; her interior connects frequently and effortlessly with exterior spaces with al fresco dining on the main and upper decks and huge main and upper deck salons.

Icon 280 comes equipped with a wine tasting bar, Teppanyaki grill, cinema and sun deck with features including a plunge pool, bar and seating. A helipad and 6.8m infinity pool complete the unbelievable array of luxury amenities to ensure that guests are constantly relaxed and entertained.

Finally, she is powered by twin engines with clean Caterpillar C18emission generators and fitted with Neptune stabilizers and quiet bow thrusters to minimize vessel pitching and ensure easy maneuvering.

M/Y Icon 280 is set to be a real head turner, and represents an unmissable opportunity for buyers looking to purchase from a proven yard and design team.