This year, for IYC, that means Silver Cloud, Rhino and Skyfall; three standout vessels who are sure to make waves.

Silver Cloud is an Abeking & Rasmussen tour de force - this peak condition ocean-goer can be found in West Palm Beach at Rybovich in Free Trade Zone. She is just out of a three month refit, and has the renewed capacity to take her owners around the world in complete comfort.

The 41m is a stand out vessel for a number of reasons. She is a SWATH yacht (Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull), a feature originally introduced for pilot service in the North Sea which provides smooth sailing in rough conditions. Silver Cloud also boasts space onboard equivalent to that of a much larger boat, not to mention soothing interiors by Kirschstein Designs LTD and Susan Schuyler Smith of Spectrum Designs.

Joining the Abeking and Rasmussen build in West Palm Beach is Skyfall, notoriously named as a nod to the Bond franchise. This 57.91m icon of the yachting world was built in 2010 and refitted in 2018, since enjoying impeccable maintenance and an extensive yard period. She cruises into Florida with the look and feel of a brand new yacht, and an Owner motivated to sell.

Another integral player in IYC’s fleet is Rhino, a yacht that has proven herself in the charter market, now welcoming deals for a sale. This 46.94m fiberglass vessel boasts a huge volume with extensive on board spaces throughout, and a comfortable cruising speed of 12 knots. Presented in showroom condition, she represents an astute investment for an owner looking for personal or charter use.

As one of the top names in the business, IYC are displaying some of the biggest and best yachts at Palm Beach. Those attending the show should not miss the opportunity to view these fantastic boats.