Wheels was launched in 2009 and has been kept in immaculate condition since her delivery. This custom designed all-aluminium motor yacht comes with all the classic style of a Trinity yacht and an expertly designed interior from Scott Carpenter.

Stable at anchor, Wheels’ semi-displacement hull is powered through the water by dual 3512B Caterpillar Diesels and can maintain a cruising speed of 17 knots and a top speed of 19 knots.

Capable of accommodating ten guests in six well-appointed cabins, Wheels is a spacious and comfortable yacht with incredible relaxation areas situated throughout.

IYC has now announced the significant price reduction of $4,500,000 to Wheels and is offering the impressive yacht at the new asking price of $32,000,000.