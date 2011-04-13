Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

IYC Reduce Price of Superyacht Wheels

By B. Roberts

Joyce Browning of International Yacht Collection has informed us of a significant $4.5m price reduction to the 50m (164’) Trinity-built superyacht Wheels.

Wheels was launched in 2009 and has been kept in immaculate condition since her delivery. This custom designed all-aluminium motor yacht comes with all the classic style of a Trinity yacht and an expertly designed interior from Scott Carpenter.

Stable at anchor, Wheels’ semi-displacement hull is powered through the water by dual 3512B Caterpillar Diesels and can maintain a cruising speed of 17 knots and a top speed of 19 knots.

Capable of accommodating ten guests in six well-appointed cabins, Wheels is a spacious and comfortable yacht with incredible relaxation areas situated throughout.

IYC has now announced the significant price reduction of $4,500,000 to Wheels and is offering the impressive yacht at the new asking price of $32,000,000.

By B. Roberts
More news About…
Yachts in this story
More news From ...
Brokerage News