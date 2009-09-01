Built in 1990, the yacht originally launched as L’Aquasition now sports a Claudette Bonneville interior and sleeps 11 guests in five staterooms. Her sale price is listed at US$19.9 million.

Motor yacht At Last will show-off her new refit at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 29 at her Hilton Marina location.

Derecktor Shipyards CEO Paul Derecktor said the At Last project allowed the company to demonstrate their “capabilities in design, engineering and construction”.

Derecktor is currently in the process of constructing the largest yacht to be built in the USA for 75 years; the 85 metre Cakewalk.

The 31.4 metre Broward Just Faith has joined the IYC sales portfolio at an asking price of US$990,000.

Built in 1983 she has undergone a number of refits and upgrades with the most recent in 2008.

She sleeps six guests in three cabins and currently lies in Aventura, Florida.