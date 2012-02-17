Read online now
IYC Sell Second Superyacht of the Week

By Ben Roberts

Not only is motor yacht Easy a sleek and sophisticated superyacht from the Trident Shipyard, but this 44.80m (146’) vessel is International Yacht Collection’s second superyacht sale this week.

This impressive tri-deck superyacht was originally drawn up by exterior designer Sergio Cutolo and built to a high-grade specification in 2000. However, after a successful career on the water, Easy underwent an extensive refit project in 2011 and emerged from the yard a new yacht.

After being signed for sale with IYC for an asking price of $8,700,000, superyacht Easy has now been successfully sold in what is becoming a great month for the brokerage market.

