This impressive tri-deck superyacht was originally drawn up by exterior designer Sergio Cutolo and built to a high-grade specification in 2000. However, after a successful career on the water, Easy underwent an extensive refit project in 2011 and emerged from the yard a new yacht.

After being signed for sale with IYC for an asking price of $8,700,000, superyacht Easy has now been successfully sold in what is becoming a great month for the brokerage market.