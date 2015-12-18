IYC Sell Sunseeker Yacht JIVA

JIVA beautifully combines stylish exterior lines with a contemporary interior. The yacht’s main salon features large windows to port and starboard along with beautiful wooden floors. The salon is open right

through to the dining area, increasing the sense of space throughout the main living areas.

JIVA offers generous interiors and accommodation for up to 12 in five luxurious cabins. Her stylish master cabin is located on the main deck and features a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite facilities. There are four guest cabins on the lower deck.

JIVA combines sleek good looks with great performance and long-distance cruising ability. She can reach a top speed of 26 knots thanks to her Twin MTU 16V 2000 M93 series engines and has zero speed stabilisation at anchor and while underway. With a cruising speed of 19 knots her fuel consumption is around 900 ltrs ph with a range of up to 440 miles.