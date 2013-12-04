IYC Sell Superyacht Dream

Accommodating up to 12 guests in 7 beautifully-appointed en suite staterooms, the impressive Feadship-built Dream is the latest sale announcement from the US brokerage house.

Her notable interior features lustrous golden anigre wood paneling and joinery found throughout which complements the tasteful, modern interior by Donald Starkey Designs.

Originally listed at $34,900,000, the sophisticated superyacht which was launched in 2003 has now been successfully sold.