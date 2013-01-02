IYC Sell Superyacht Four Aces

The layout of Four Aces is one of the best among superyachts. Her interior and her standard-setting fit and finish is one of the finest ever delivered by Benetti as every detail of Four Aces has been executed with meticulous finesse.

Her light and airy feeling is created by the open plan main salon and dining room and is accentuated by her most striking entrance with staircases to the wheelhouse or guest accommodations below.

The master full-width stateroom is located forward on the main deck. The owner’s gym is situated forward of the master with large vertical windows for fantastic views. There are 5 guest staterooms with a very large VIP cabin located on the wheelhouse deck to starboard and featuring a large en-suite head. There are one twin and three king staterooms located on the lower deck all with en-suite heads.

Four Aces was available for sale through IYC and Merle Wood & Associates at an asking price of $34,900,000.