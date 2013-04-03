IYC Sell Superyacht Lady Laura
IYC has announced that broker Alan Leigh has successfully sold the 28.87m (98’) motor yacht Lady Laura with Randall Postma of Nio Group representing the buyer.
Built by Westship in 1992, Lady Laura is every bit a timeless yacht as she is an idyllic family cruiser. This superyacht offers ample spaces through a 23’ beam and three large staterooms, as well as a spacious cockpit and flybridge.
Listed at an asking price of $1,850,000, Lady Laura has now been successfully sold by IYC.