IYC Sell Superyacht NOA VII

NOA VII is a classic Feadship originally built in 1997 with an extensive refit in 2012. With naval architecture by F. De Voogt and interior design by John Munford, NOA VII is one of the finest examples of original build and masterful refurbishment.

Her lively, light and bright interior is complimented by graceful and fun fabrics and, while an art deco motif is often apparent, NOA VII is a striking example of a classic Feadship for the 21st Century.

She features five double staterooms all with en-suites for Owner and Guests. Five double crew cabins each with en-suite head and seperate Captain's cabin behind bridge and exterior spaces are maximized for the ultimate al fresco enjoyment of the sea.

Listed at an asking price of $19,931,000, NOA VII has now been successfully sold by IYC and Fraser Yachts.