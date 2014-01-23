IYC Sell Superyacht O'Khalila

This 46m Palmer Johnson PJ 150, superyacht O'Khalila was launched by Palmer Johnson in 2007.

Superyacht O’Khalila accommodates up to 12 guests aboard her spacious and luxurious interior designed by Nuvolari-Lenard. Not only is she spacious and comfortable, but holds high performance potential.

Listed an asking price of $8,500,000, O’Khalila is the latest brokerage announcement to enforce America’s re-emergence in the market.