This effortlessly cool 52m Benetti superyacht was designed and decorated by Stefano Natucci to the highest possible standards, meeting the requirements of her original owner and the experts at the shipyard.

Quantum of Solace was given a much more open and lighter feel after modifications to her windows and bulwarks in 2009 alongside adding new furniture and updating her Zuretti-designed décor.

Able to accommodate up to 12-14 guests in 6 staterooms, plus crew accommodation for up to 13 in 17 cabins, Quantum of Solace has now been handed over to a proud new owner – originally listed for an asking price of $24,495,000.

IYC has also announced the recent, and rather significant, price reduction of the 49m Trinity-built superyacht Zoom Zoom Zoom, bringing her asking price down to $23,900,000 after a $1,000,000 reduction.

