IYC Sell Superyacht Thirteen

By Ben Roberts

International Yacht Collection has announced the successful sale of the 157’ (47.9m) semi-custom Christensen superyacht Thirteen.

Built in 2006 in the United States, Thirteen (formerly Barchetta) is a characteristic Christensen yacht with a sophisticated exterior design and engineering package. The yacht’s interior has been designed by Jacqueline Mann Design and underwent an extensive refit in 2008.

Thirteen is able to achieve a top speed of 17 knots whilst reaching a range of 4300nm at a cruising speed of 15 knots.

Capable of accommodating up to 12 guests, Thirteen is also capable of carrying up to 9 crew members on board to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Superyacht Thirteen has now successfully been sold through International Yacht Collection and joint-central agents Merle Wood & Associates.

