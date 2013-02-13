IYC Sell Superyacht Top Times

Built by Burger Boat in 2003, the elegantly crafted Top Times is an expedition yacht of regard given her ability to meld stable long-haul luxury cruising and the style of a classic American yacht.

Her interior was designed to enhance the experience of a luxury cruise, offering stunning architecture, a dramatic three story staircase, a large family room/sky lounge, a sun deck with hot tub and helm station, a gourmet galley, a full-beam main deck level master suite, four very large ensuite guest staterooms below and crew quarters for five including an aft engineer suite.