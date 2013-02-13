IYC Sell Superyacht Top Times
IYC brokers Frank Grzeszczak and Frank Grzeszczak Jr. have successfully sold the 34.47m (113’) superyacht Top Times.
Built by Burger Boat in 2003, the elegantly crafted Top Times is an expedition yacht of regard given her ability to meld stable long-haul luxury cruising and the style of a classic American yacht.
Her interior was designed to enhance the experience of a luxury cruise, offering stunning architecture, a dramatic three story staircase, a large family room/sky lounge, a sun deck with hot tub and helm station, a gourmet galley, a full-beam main deck level master suite, four very large ensuite guest staterooms below and crew quarters for five including an aft engineer suite.