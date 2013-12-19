IYC Sells Motor Yacht Encore

Encore is a custom Trinity Yacht throughout. Built with Trinity’s unique capabilities to meet owner criteria through the synergy of in-house naval architecture and design prowess and a beautifully appointed interior by Dee Robinson, Encore represents exceptional value.

Encore’s salon is unmatched for light and a feel for the sea with panoramic windows and a view enhanced by warm cherry wood panels. For full enjoyment of the sea and ports, Encore offers a skylounge and an ample upper aft deck with generous chaise lounges, sunpads and wet bar with stools overlooking the Jacuzzi tub. Encore has an 8.5m (27.9ft) beam and 2.2m (7.5ft) draft and includes zero speed stabilizers when at anchor.

Listed at an asking price of $11,900,000, Encore is the latest sales announcement from IYC.