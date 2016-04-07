IYC Sells Motor Yacht Temptation

One of the latest additions in design for the line, Temptation showcases generous spaces throughout while implementing state-of-the-art technology across the boat.

The yacht has a large volume with a cleverly designed layout, intended to be flexible for all uses whether formal entertaining or casual family time on board.

A large saloon with a seating and bar space and dining area is the focal point of the lower deck. Accommodation for eight across four light and airy cabins, including full beam master and VIP suites, is hosted on the main deck.

Temptation has a multitude of outdoor spaces including a dedicated dining space on the aft deck, bow seating area and a swim platform extending out from the toy and tender garage aft.

The large flybridge is a focal point for outdoor living with large seating areas, sun lounging pads and a second helm station. The yacht’s new owner will gain much enjoyment out of this beautiful yacht and IYC is delighted to have facilitated the sale.

On board this is a luxurious yacht through and through; however on the water this is a nimble craft with a maximum speed of 31 knots. Maintained to impeccable standards, this superyacht was sold by broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr while Marine Max introduced the buyer.