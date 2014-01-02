IYC Sells Superyacht Aghassi

“Aghassi is the sublime blend of naval architecture from Christensen and an extraordinary level of interior detail from designer Paola Smith which includes a rich color palette, making the yacht one of the most beautiful on the seas.” Explains Elliott.

“She features accommodations for 10 guests in five Staterooms and eight crew in four cabins. Silk bulkhead panels, headboards and accessories have been used to soften the look and flow of the decor and combined with the high gloss painted surfaces and natural wood highlight this area of the yacht.

The owner’s suite is full-width; there are four large guest cabins located on the lower deck forward of the engine room. Each cabin is en suite.”

Originally listed at an asking price of $13,900,00, Aghassi is the latest sales announcement from US brokerage firm IYC.