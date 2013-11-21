IYC Sells Superyacht Anjilis

With an interior design from Glade Johnson which holds luxurious contemporary flair with notes of the Art Deco era, Anjilis is a spacious and versatile yacht with a large beam and short draft for island cruising.

Originally listed at an asking price of $21,500,000 ( €15,867,000), Anjilis is a superb example of recent movement in the American market and a stunning addition to the global superyacht fleet.