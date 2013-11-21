IYC Sells Superyacht Anjilis
The 49.8m Trinity-built superyacht Anjilis is the latest sale announcement from the US brokerage house IYC after the close of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show at the end of October.
With an interior design from Glade Johnson which holds luxurious contemporary flair with notes of the Art Deco era, Anjilis is a spacious and versatile yacht with a large beam and short draft for island cruising.
Originally listed at an asking price of $21,500,000 ( €15,867,000), Anjilis is a superb example of recent movement in the American market and a stunning addition to the global superyacht fleet.